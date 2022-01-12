Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.27

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.27 and traded as high as C$96.14. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$94.08, with a volume of 1,634,194 shares trading hands.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

