Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $931.80

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.80 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($12.35). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 915 ($12.42), with a volume of 2,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 944.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 931.80. The company has a market cap of £116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

