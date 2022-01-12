AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Cannonball Research

Analysts at Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,309,192 shares of company stock valued at $762,056,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.