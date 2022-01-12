Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $33.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

