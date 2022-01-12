TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods' shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company benefited from higher demand for away-from-home food; distribution gains as well as sale of new products in the third quarter of 2021. It is also gaining on growing demand for private label products in most of the categories. Apart from this, management is focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. However, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with commodity cost inflation as well as supply chain headwinds, causing higher labor costs and supply shortages. Such headwinds adversely impacted the company’s performance during the quarter. Gross margin contracted 170 basis points, while Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations slumped 20.5% in the quarter. Management is on track with exploring strategic alternatives for the business.”

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

THS stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

