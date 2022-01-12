Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.47.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.