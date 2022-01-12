Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

