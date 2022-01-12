The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $85.44 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIB. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CGI by 59.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 87.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.