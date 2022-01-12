Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

GOSS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $955.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.