Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.75. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.
NYSE:IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
