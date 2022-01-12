Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.75. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

