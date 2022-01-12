MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,413,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,329,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.