FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

