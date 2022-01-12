Wolfe Research Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Underperform

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after acquiring an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

