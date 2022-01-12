Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

SelectQuote stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

