Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post sales of $53.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $54.15 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,255 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.