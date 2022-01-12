Contrasting Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.23%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Volatility and Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.14 $1.70 million $0.02 13.61 Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 30.91 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

