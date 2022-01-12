Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,221 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,673 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

