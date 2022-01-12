Head to Head Comparison: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) versus Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.68% 61.08% 5.68% Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Myovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. Myovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Myovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.72 $91.06 million $0.09 52.89 Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 23.75 -$255.13 million ($2.61) -5.79

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Myovant Sciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

