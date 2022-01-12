Cowen Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NYSE:IOT opened at $24.43 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

