Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.