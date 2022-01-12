Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.
Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.