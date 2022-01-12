Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE GE opened at $101.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

