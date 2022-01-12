Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $193.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,450.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3,432.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

