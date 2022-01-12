Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

