Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
