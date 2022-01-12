Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

