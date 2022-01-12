Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
