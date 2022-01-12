Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $158.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

DFS stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

