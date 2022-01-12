Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET opened at $19.20 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $496,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

