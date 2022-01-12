Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

EMR opened at $96.38 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

