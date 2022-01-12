Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.39

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.39 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.90 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,279,773 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.36).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.39.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.