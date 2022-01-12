Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.69. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 56,588 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALL. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

