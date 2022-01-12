Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.35. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 58,394 shares.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$105.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
