Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.35. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 58,394 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$105.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

