H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HRUFF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.