American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 947,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AEL stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,862,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

