Head-To-Head Analysis: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.24%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 88.36% 187.85% 31.00% Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 19.25 $129.09 million $2.79 13.11 Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 775.01 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -10.82

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

