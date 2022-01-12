Financial Analysis: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) vs. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.90 $164.81 million $6.59 26.02

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Concentrix beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

