Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

