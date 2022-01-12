FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Boosted by DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $15.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.69.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

NYSE:DKS opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.