Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

PK stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

