Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.