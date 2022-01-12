Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PAA stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

