adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $137.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

