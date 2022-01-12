Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.44 ($9.45).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.28) to GBX 670 ($9.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.82) to GBX 745 ($10.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.71) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 707.40 ($9.60) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

