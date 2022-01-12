SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $5.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.29 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 2,574.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,919,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.