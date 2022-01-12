Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.04 ($10.27).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENEL shares. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

