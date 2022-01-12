Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

