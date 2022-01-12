ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

