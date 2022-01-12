Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $65.87 on Monday. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.