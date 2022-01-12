Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.33 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

