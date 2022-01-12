Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NKTX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.