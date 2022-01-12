Morgan Stanley Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Underweight

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $90.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.