Morgan Stanley Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Underweight

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.
NYSE TAL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $90.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
