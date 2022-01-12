Citigroup Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Hold”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

